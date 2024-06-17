Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RNAC

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 983.93%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.