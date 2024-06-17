Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,285,900 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 2,477,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,143.0 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNXF traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.58. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $42.58.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
