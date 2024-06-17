Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,285,900 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 2,477,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,143.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNXF traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.58. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

