Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 992,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,975.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

Shares of Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $8.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Charter Hall Group has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.