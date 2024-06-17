Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,500 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 992,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,975.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
Shares of Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $8.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Charter Hall Group has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $8.78.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
