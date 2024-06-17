Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Choice Properties REIT Price Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$337.96 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT Dividend Announcement

About Choice Properties REIT

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

