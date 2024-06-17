Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.