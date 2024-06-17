Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in May

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,514,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 2,037,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.3 days.

Cineplex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.24. 7,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

