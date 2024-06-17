Citigroup Trims Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Target Price to $92.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

