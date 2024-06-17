Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Trading Up 5.2%

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 273,933,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 101,044,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.