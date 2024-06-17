CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $586,320.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CME opened at $197.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.96. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.97 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

