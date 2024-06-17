Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.80 million, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.69 million for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 536,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

