CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.22

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €24.22 ($26.04) and last traded at €24.72 ($26.58), with a volume of 51273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €24.40 ($26.24).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.15 and a 200-day moving average of €31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.01.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

