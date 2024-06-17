Conflux Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $636.13 million and approximately $43.00 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,036.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00598079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00111914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00034317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00266879 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00037063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00066475 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,011,750,665 coins and its circulating supply is 4,136,751,491 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,011,102,350.72 with 4,136,102,335.93 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.184645 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $11,700,030.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.