CoreFirst Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19,550.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. 8,487,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

