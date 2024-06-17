CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $365,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Oracle Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,230,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,776. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

