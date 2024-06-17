CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIM. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

