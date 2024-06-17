CoreFirst Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.0% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after buying an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after buying an additional 270,859 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after acquiring an additional 659,632 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,714,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,563. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.60. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

