CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 375 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

