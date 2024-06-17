CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes $117,000 Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 351.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 44,138 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS EYLD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.50. 69,914 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $367.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.