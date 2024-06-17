Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.73.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

