Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $130.06 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.06 or 0.00010595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $130.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00043001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

