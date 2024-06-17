Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $158.66 million and $27.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.