Cronos Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $15.60 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0948 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00042943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013379 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

