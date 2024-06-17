Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $1,183,500.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $1,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,915,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $52.78. 1,421,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,762. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYTK. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $2,706,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 185.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84,967 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 108,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,356 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

