DA Davidson Boosts Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $32.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.80.

Get Lovesac alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lovesac

Lovesac Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $375.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other news, CFO Keith R. Siegner acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith R. Siegner purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $99,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 115,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.