Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 158,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 859,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,438.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $1,252,511.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,504.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,184,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,438.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,030. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $24,834,000. Estuary Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 728,240 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 523,455 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after buying an additional 472,654 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

