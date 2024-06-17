Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

DRMAW stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

