Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance
DRMAW stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
