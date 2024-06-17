Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

DB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

DB opened at $15.47 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,335,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after buying an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 254,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,089,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,404,000 after purchasing an additional 524,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

