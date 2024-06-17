Devon Energy’s (DVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

