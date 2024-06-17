DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Up 27.5% in May

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of DLH stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.00. 40,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,138. DLH has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,173 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DLH by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

