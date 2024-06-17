DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON 1-Day Volume Reaches $39.51 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market cap of $637.68 million and approximately $39.51 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00670819 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $16,692,789.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

