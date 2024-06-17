Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

