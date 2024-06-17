DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Short Interest Up 27.2% in May

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,320,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 16,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 851,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,584 in the last ninety days. 48.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,042,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,411,900. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

