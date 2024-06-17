Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.70.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $199.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.30 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $251.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.70 and its 200 day moving average is $207.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total transaction of $2,620,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total value of $2,620,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,211,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 2,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Duolingo by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Duolingo by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

