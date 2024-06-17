Ellen B. Richstone Acquires 20,000 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 20,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 256,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

OESX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 60,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OESX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.