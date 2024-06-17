Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.0 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
ELEZF remained flat at $19.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. Endesa has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $21.97.
About Endesa
