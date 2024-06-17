Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in May

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Engie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. 224,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,734. Engie has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.