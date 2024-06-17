Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in May

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Engie Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. 224,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,734. Engie has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.
Engie Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Engie
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.