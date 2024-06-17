EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Mizuho reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.35.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $177.58 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $172.95 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $857,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

