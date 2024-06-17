Ethereum Classic Price Down 8.8% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $24.22 or 0.00036350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $191.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,641.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.41 or 0.00635358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00115639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00260535 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00040449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00072068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,561,198 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

