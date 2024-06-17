Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $270.08 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.65 or 0.00034612 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,427.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00597337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00111631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.09 or 0.00263030 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00038220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00066168 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,564,555 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

