Eugene S. Stark Buys 1,973 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $48,851.48. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of General American Investors stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $49.07. 6,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in General American Investors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in General American Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

