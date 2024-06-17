Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Short Interest Update

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 698,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 72.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 266,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 72.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 150,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,362,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MNTN opened at $11.25 on Monday. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.