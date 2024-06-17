Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of EVOK opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

