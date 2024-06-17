Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Exela Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:XELAP opened at $1.87 on Monday. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exela Technologies stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the quarter. Exela Technologies makes up about 0.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

