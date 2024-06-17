Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Mark A. Emmert Sells 8,100 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.86. The company had a trading volume of 677,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average of $121.54. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,923,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,712 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

