Expensify’s (EXFY) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXFY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Expensify has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 19,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $30,850.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,392.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 248,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $355,658.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,778,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,553,122.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 19,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $30,850.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,392.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 850,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,019 and have sold 743,982 shares valued at $1,229,661. 17.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Expensify by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in Expensify by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Expensify by 396.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expensify by 74.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

