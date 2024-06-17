FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Director Yuval Wasserman Sells 10,149 Shares

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $167,661.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yuval Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Yuval Wasserman sold 10,075 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $167,648.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $167,588.90.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 265,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $323.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FARO

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 224,273 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,589,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.