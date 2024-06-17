Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in May

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Finance of America Companies Trading Up 6.7 %
Finance of America Companies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 104,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,294. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71. Finance of America Companies has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Finance of America Companies
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
