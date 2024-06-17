Financial Review: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -45.39% 0.48% 0.39% Alphatec -37.45% -1,767.81% -26.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alphatec 0 0 8 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. Alphatec has a consensus price target of $22.89, suggesting a potential upside of 114.72%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Alphatec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Alphatec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $166.66 million 2.30 -$82.67 million ($5.25) -5.01 Alphatec $482.26 million 3.09 -$186.64 million ($1.49) -7.15

Anika Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphatec beats Anika Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief. The company's joint preservation and restoration product family comprises and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and preserving joint solutions, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product; Hyalobarrier, an anti-adhesion barrier indicated for use after abdominal-pelvic surgeries; and Hyalomatrix used for the treatment of burns and ulcers, as well as products used for the treatment of ears, nose and throat disorders, and ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems. It also provides split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; spinal implants and fixation systems comprising NanoTec surface modifications, Calibrate PSX, and Invictus, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization. In addition, the company provides biologics comprising 3D ProFuse Osteoconductive Bioscaffold for ease of handling and better endplate-to-endplate contact; AlphaGRAFT Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) comprising demineralized human tissues; AlphaGRAFT DBM Fibers comprising demineralized fibers; AlphaGRAFT Cellular Bone Matrix (CBM), a growth factor-enriched cellular bone matrix; AlphaGRAFT CBM that is delivered in granular, fiber, or structural form; BioCORE Moldable Bioactive Graft, a synthetic mineral-collagen composite matrix that can be molded to fit the bone defect; and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, an allograft for spinal surgical barrier applications. The company sells its products through a network of independent sales agents and direct sales representatives. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

