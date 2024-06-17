Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 346,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,871. Finning International has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Further Reading

