First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Boston Partners lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 67.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 94,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 960,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 92,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE FCF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.88. 391,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,519. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.86.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.